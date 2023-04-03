Spring Hike a Park series coming to Lee County

There are more than 9,000 acres within Shimek State Forest and several trails.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Three Iowa counties are partnering together this spring to give people a chance to explore the outdoors.

Lee County Conservation, Des Moines County Conservation and Louisa County Conservation are hosting a spring Hike a Park series at locations across the three counties through May.

The next hike planned is on April 13 at Shimek State Forest in the corner of Lee County.

Lee County Conservation naturalist Clay Steele said these hikes are a great way to show everyone the nature that Lee County has to offer.

“It’s a place that most people don’t even know about. You know, you have 9,000 acres out here, so it was a really great chance to bring people to a new park they might not have been to before,” Steele said.

He said there is plenty to see in the large forest.

“It’s great because there’s an old rail bed you can hike down. It’s kind of a rail trail or a grassy trail, a 100-year-old rail bed. There’s also a creek you can go creek stomping in. I’ll definitely take people down into the creek to look at rocks and just see what we can find down there,” Steele said.

Steele said he encourages those looking to hike to bring boots that can handle the mud, so the hike can be more adventurous. However, that is not required.

The hike begins at 3 p.m. on April 13 and starts off from the Black Oak Lake parking lot. This is located off Pearl Street just Northeast of Farmington.

The exact timing and length is dependent upon the participants, but Steele said it typically lasts 1-2 hours and runs 1-2 miles.

No registration is required, and the hike is free.

