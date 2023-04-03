Transitions kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday morning, Transitions of Western Illinois kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At the event, Mayor Troup read a proclamation that proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Quincy.

Transitions Executive Director Mark Schmitz said this is the 26th year that Transitions has conducted a child abuse prevention awareness effort in the community.

He said it’s important as a community to recognize the signs of abuse and how and when to report suspected child abuse.

He said intervention is necessary, as abuse can affect more than just a child’s childhood.

“Abuse and neglect of children not only affects the child at the time and their safety, but it also affects them for a lifetime,” Schmitz said. “Intervening is really important both for the child, as a child, but also for their life as an adult as well.”

If you suspect or see a child receiving abuse or neglect, you can call the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline at 800-252-2873.

