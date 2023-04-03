QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert Day Tuesday we have the potential for two rounds of thunderstorms for the region. The first round is dependent on whether the atmosphere can overcome some obstacles. There is something that is called a cap when you have warmer temperatures aloft. And effectively does just that caps the thunderstorms from developing.

If storms can get rolling they will develop rather rapidly (Brian inman)

Right now some forecast data indicates that cap would be broken and those thunderstorms would become severe Tuesday afternoon. So that’s not a slam dunk, but the potential is there on Tuesday afternoon for strong to severe thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms would race to the northeast, and be out of our here by five or 6 PM. Then overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday morning a line of thunderstorms will develop to the west of the Tri-State area and move to the east. The window right now for these thunderstorms rolling through the area looks like they would enter on the western edge at about 1 AM and then exit the eastern counties by 5 to 6 AM. There’s a threat of high wind, large hail, and even tornadoes with both rounds of thunderstorms.

Second round of storms would come over night (Brian inman)

If if the afternoon thunderstorms develop that can cause the second round to be a little bit weaker in the areas where thunderstorms developed in the afternoon. Does that make sense? On top of all that we will have near-record high temperatures on Tuesday the record currently sits at 86 degrees. That was set back in 1942. Right now that is our forecast daytime high 86 degrees. It is exceptionally warm for the first week of April. This cold front that impacts the area overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday morning is packing quite a bunch of cooler air, by Thursday morning we could see lows down to the freezing mark or near the freezing mark. We do rebound in time for the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s possibly in the mid-70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.