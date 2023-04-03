Weather Alert: Tomorrow due to possible strong to severe thunderstorms

QUINCY (WGEM) - A stationary front currently sits over the Tri-States this morning. We have a mild morning with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. We have a mixture of clouds and clear skies. Through the morning, we will have a few hit or miss showers and possibly even a few rumbles of thunder. These look to mainly be for the northern tier but they could scrape the central tier. After those few morning showers, we will all get some dry time. By later in the afternoon, mainly the northern tier will have another chance for just a few hit or miss showers. Some sunshine is expected today too, especially for the central and southern tier. The northern tier (those sitting under more clouds and dodging those few rain showers) will be in the low to mid 60s while the central and southern tier (those getting more sun) will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow, a low pressure system will develop just east of the Rockies. This low will rapidly intensify leading to an increase in warmer air and more moisture being transported into the area. Winds will be coming out of the south. Sustained winds will start off around 10 - 15 mph increasing to 15 - 25 mph. Then, gusts of 35 mph will be possible. Therefore, daytime highs will be much warmer in the low 80s.

Weather Alert for Tomorrow: The aforementioned low pressure system will bring a cold front through the Tri-States overnight tomorrow night. However, the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of this front tomorrow afternoon and evening. There will be very high values of instability (fuel for the storms) tomorrow. There is a caveat though to that chance of strong/severe storms. Models have been showing a large cap being in place over the region. You can think of a cap like a lid on a soda bottle. Caps can keep thunderstorms from igniting. Just like how a lid on a soda bottle can keep the soda from spewing out. Therefore, this cap adds uncertainty to the forecast. Where the cap can erode, supercell thunderstorms will be possible. The greatest chance for supercells to develop would be over us here in the Tri-States. All threats of severe weather would be possible with these storms including tornadoes, strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Then another round of strong to severe storms will be possible overnight tomorrow night when the actual cold front comes through. The main threat with that line of storms would be strong damaging wind gusts. However, the chance for those storms to be strong to severe is not as high.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tri-States shaded in red for tomorrow. This is a threat level 4 out of 5 for the chance of strong to severe storms. All severe weather threats will be possible including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. (maxuser | WGEM)

