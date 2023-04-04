Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 4, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Riley Gribler

Debbie Baley

Joe Hirner

Kevin Grawe

Jeff Neisen

Scott Allen

Emilee Muehring

Brandon Dallefeld

Jacob Klocke

Eddie Edmondson

Pat Woodworth

Troy Enochs

Wyatt Kill

RuthAnn Hudelson

Donna Thompson

Michael Dade

ANNIVERSARIES

Buck & Virginia Kaelber

Paul & Carrie Anderson

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 4, 2023

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 4, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 3, 2023

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 2, 2023

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 2, 2023

Updated: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 2, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 1, 2023

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 1, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 1, 2023

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 31, 2023

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Golden Apple Award

Unity Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Will
Unity Elementary School second grade teacher Shari Shade was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for March.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 30, 2023

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 30, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 30th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.