Boil order issue on Payson Road, Rose Valley Lane, Deer Ridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water issued a boil order starting Tuesday until further notice due to a main repair.
The following areas for the issue are:
- 3635 Deer Ridge Road
- 3150 Rose Valley Lane
- 3000 Rose Valley Lane
- 3100 Rose Valley Lane
- 3050 Rose Valley Lane
- 2950 Rose Valley Lane
- 3101 Rose Valley Lane
- 3728 Payson Road
- 3700 Payson Road
- 3600 Payson Road
- 3620 Payson Road
- 3900 Payson Road
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.