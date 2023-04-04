Boil order issue on Payson Road, Rose Valley Lane, Deer Ridge

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water issued a boil order starting Tuesday until further notice due to a main repair.

The following areas for the issue are:

3635 Deer Ridge Road

3150 Rose Valley Lane

3000 Rose Valley Lane

3100 Rose Valley Lane

3050 Rose Valley Lane

2950 Rose Valley Lane

3101 Rose Valley Lane

3728 Payson Road

3700 Payson Road

3600 Payson Road

3620 Payson Road

3900 Payson Road

