Boil order issue on Payson Road, Rose Valley Lane, Deer Ridge

All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water issued a boil order starting Tuesday until further notice due to a main repair.

The following areas for the issue are:

  • 3635 Deer Ridge Road
  • 3150 Rose Valley Lane
  • 3000 Rose Valley Lane
  • 3100 Rose Valley Lane
  • 3050 Rose Valley Lane
  • 2950 Rose Valley Lane
  • 3101 Rose Valley Lane
  • 3728 Payson Road
  • 3700 Payson Road
  • 3600 Payson Road
  • 3620 Payson Road
  • 3900 Payson Road

