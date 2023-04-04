Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonough County State's Attorney, Matt Kwacala, said he and independent prosecutors are...
Independent investigators looking into McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy involved fatal crash
wgem
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
All modes of severe weather are possible
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY
B-PC ag teacher and FFA advisor Steve Sargeant, called "Sarge" but many, has taught for more...
Bushnell-Prairie City teacher recognized for making a difference in the classroom
Late in the afternoon/early evening, some scattered showers will attempt to move into mainly...
Weather Alert: Tomorrow due to possible strong to severe thunderstorms

Latest News

FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump in New York City courtroom for arraignment
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says