QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday is election day in Adams County and there are a number of issues voter will make their voices heard on.

Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. He said those voting will need to verify their signature

Niekamp said people are able register and vote today but they will need to go to the clerks office and bring two forms of ID, a drivers license and a piece of mail with their address on it.

He said those mailing a ballot need to have it postmarked for Tuesday in order for them to be counted.

Niekamp said he is expecting a 25 to 30 percent turnout rate, about the same as last year but lower than what they would see for a general election, between 55 to 59 percent.

“They are going to be a little different, from the last one, because that was a mayoral election so that’s going to get a little more people out to vote. This one does not have the mayoral race on it for the city of Quincy,” Niekamp said

Niekamp said in regards to early voting, they are at 4.5 percent.

He said elections for the school board and the Quincy city council races in the sixth and seventh wards will bring some people to the polls.

He said local elections are an important chance for people to make their voices heard.

“These are your alderpersons, these are your school board members, your park board members, library boards, John Wood trustees,” he said. “These people are the people that you see every day out in the stores, these are people that you can call, these are people that are fixing your streets and fixing your lamps in your alley way.”

He said the people in the local election are also the ones that vote on property tax levies.

To find your polling location, you can call the clerk’s office at 217-277-2150

