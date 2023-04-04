Election Day in Illinois and Missouri

QUINCY (WGEM) - Voters in both Illinois and Missouri will head to the polls Tuesday.

There is a Consolidated Election in Illinois and a General Municipal Election in Missouri. Polls in both states are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local key races in Illinois

Wards 6 & 7 alderperson

Quincy residents in Wards 6 and 7 will be selecting an alderperson.

In Ward 6, Republican Jake Reed is challenging incumbent Democrat Patricia Maples.

Maples was appointed to the position in May of 2022 after Katie Awerkamp resigned.

The winner will serve alongside Richie Reis.

In Ward 7, Republican Tim Siemer is challenging incumbent Democrat Ben Uzelac.

Uzelac has served Ward 7 since 2019 alongside Jack Holtschlag.

QPS School Board

Quincy voters will also be selecting Quincy Public School Board members. Of the seven candidates on the ticket, voters will be choosing four.

Running for reelection are Shelly Arns, James Whitfield and Latonya Brock. Those three have also endorsed Curtis H. Sethaler. Sethaler is the area director at Young Life and co-owner of the Quincy Axe Company.

Campaigning together to unseat the current school board members are, Jeremy Allen, Ashley Randolph, and Tory Kaufmann.

Mayoral races

There are also two local mayoral races in Illinois.

In Hamilton, Bocephus Casey is challenging David L. Bierbaum for the mayor’s seat.

Bierbaum has been serving as mayor pro-tem since 2020 when Mayor Walter Sellens resigned and Bierbaum, who was Second Ward alderman, stepped in.

For the first time in eight years, Rushville will also have a new mayor. Mayor Carson Klitz has served two consecutive terms and is choosing not to run for a third term.

In his place, will be either Scott Stoll, Kent Cox or Jeff Ervin.

Other key Issues

Hancock County residents will vote on a tax levy increase for the Hancock County Emergency Management Service.

If approved, the tax will increase from 10 cents per $100 to 25 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation.

According to officials, this will allow EMS to replace old equipment and recruit new EMTs and paramedics.

Some Scott County residents will also be deciding on a tax to help support emergency services.

On the ballot in Bluffs and Meredosia in Morgan County, is a .40% tax levy for the Meredosia-Bluffs Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad stated they already have a similar tax that helps pay for ambulances, equipment and insurance.

However, if approved, this new and separate tax will provide funding to pay wages to staff ambulances.

Illinois Sample Ballots

Local key races in Missouri

Hannibal School Board

In Missouri, Hannibal residents will be voting on school board members as well.

Of the five candidates on the ballot, voters will elect 3.

Blane Mundle is running for reelection. Other candidates are Jeff Evans, Ladonna Hampton, Stacey L. Graves and Anna Lemon.

If elected, each will serve a three-year term.

Hannibal recycling proposition

Hannibal residents will also be choosing whether or not to continue the city’s current recycling program.

If approved, the proposition will continue a $1.90 fee per month on residents’ utility bills issued by the City of Hannibal Board of Public Works for another year.

Executive Director Justin Barnhart said the money helps with operational costs, equipment upgrades and building maintenance.

Mayoral races

Two Missouri towns will also be choosing a mayor, Wayland and Madison.

In Wayland, Mayor Rick Jenkins has chosen not to run for reelection.

Running for his seat is David L. Bunker, Harley Hill and Connie Rae Handyside.

In Madison, Mayor Nancy Meals will be fighting to hold on to her mayoral seat against challenger Cody Wren.

The winner of that race will serve a two-year term.

Ralls 911 Western District Board

Ralls County residents will also be electing two board members for the 911 Western District Board.

Running for a seat on the board is Andrea Lee Chipman, Donald G. Martin, Gerald R. Miner and Mark A. Hodges. Martin and Miner currently serve on the board and are running for reelection.

The two elected members will serve a four-year term.

Adult use marijuana sales tax

In November, Missouri voters approved the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana from licensed facilities across the state.

With the approval came a state sales tax rate of 6% and the option for local governments to impose their own sales tax rate of up to 3% based on voter approval.

As a result, many residents across Missouri will be voting on whether or not to allow their local municipalities to add a 3% local sales tax on adult-use recreational marijuana.

In some cases, residents will vote on this twice as some cities and counties pushed for their own 3% sales tax.

This new tax would not apply to medical-use marijuana, which is taxed at 4% by the state.

Here are the local municipalities that will be voting on the issue:

Clark County

Hannibal

Lewis County

Marion County

Monroe City

Palmyra

Ralls County

Scotland County

Forgoing future elections

A common question many Missouri voters will see on their ballot is whether or not their county should forgo future elections for races that are uncontested.

Meaning, in future elections, if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions that need to be filled in that office, the race would not appear on the ballot and the candidates would take office as if they had won the election.

Local municipalities that have this question on the ballot are:

Center

Clarence

Perry

Shelbyville

Many counties have been proposing this question to voters following a 2018 change in Missouri law allowing them to skip elections for uncontested races.

Missouri sample ballots

