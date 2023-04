Hospital Report: April 4, 2023

Deaths:

Helen C. Williams, age 96, of Quincy, died on March 31 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri.

Joyce Moore, age 84, of Quincy, died on April 3 in Blessing Hospital.

Gerald Sawyer, age 85, of Kahoka, Missouri, died on April 1 at his home surrounded by his family.

Melvin Land, age 95, of Keokuk, Iowa, died on April 2 at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Births:

Jordan and Erica Whitaker of Williamstown, Missouri welcomed a girl.

