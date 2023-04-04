Pinckneyville parents charged with first degree murder in death of infant

On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of...
On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, were charged with first degree murder in the death of their infant.(Illinois State Police)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, were charged with first degree murder in the death of their infant.

According to a release from the ISP Public Information Office, on June 12, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate serious injuries sustained to a male infant. The infant had been admitted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and was found to have a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures.

Prior to arriving at the hospital, the infant had been in the care of Hutchings and Kelly, the infant’s parents, in Pinckneyville.

On June 14, 2022, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the injuries.

Both Hutchings and Kelly were taken to the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond, 10 percent to apply and each charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonough County State's Attorney, Matt Kwacala, said he and independent prosecutors are...
Independent investigators looking into McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy involved fatal crash
wgem
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Decision 2023
Election Day in Illinois and Missouri
The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Tri-States either under a threat level 3 out...
Weather Alert: Limited Chance of Strong to Severe Storms
All modes of severe weather are possible
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY

Latest News

Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
Siemer and Uzelac tied for Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman
Supercell in Industry, Illinois
Industry Illinois Severe Weather Damage
Tornado damage in Table Grove, Illinois.
Tornadoes spotted in McDonough and Fulton counties in Illinois
Stand Against Child Abuse
Brown County advocates, law enforcement raise awareness for child abuse and neglect
Splash pad
Online auction raises $18,000 for Joel Oliver Memorial Pool splash pad