Quincy City Council approves annex purchase price

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council is moving forward regarding the potential sale of the city’s Annex Building.

After weeks of discussion, the Quincy City Council has approved an ordinance that spells out the price at which the Township of Quincy should purchase the city’s Annex Building at $1.

A township meeting was called at the beginning of Monday night’s city council meeting where an ordinance was approved allowing the Township to purchase the building for that price.

That price was chosen because tax payers have already purchased the building, and officials said, they shouldn’t have their taxes going to pay that off again.

After concluding the Township board meeting, the city council met and tabled the resolution for the township to actually purchase the building, due to some aldermen being absent and not able to vote Monday evening.

Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt said she’s cautiously optimistic for a decision to be made next week.

“When it was going to be voted on as a city, it needed a super majority we would’ve needed 10 aldermen in order to approve that, we have three aldermen missing from tonight’s council meeting, it is going to be tabled for another week with the hopes that we will have enough aldermen to approve it at next week’s committee meeting,” Hoyt said.

It was initially proposed that the township would purchase the building for $347,000.

Hoyt said that money will now be used to complete the more than $330,000 of repairs estimated that the Annex needs.

Also at the city council meeting, a petition asking the city to let people to drink alcohol on public streets, alleys sidewalks and lots during select QND baseball games. This would only be allowed on 9th Street between Jackson and Van Buren Streets. It would happen on:

Wednesday, April 5

Saturday, April 8

Friday, April 28

Monday, May 1

Tuesday, May 2

Friday, May 5

Saturday, May 6

Wednesday, May 10

Saturday, May 13

Finally, an ordinance was drafted to rezone 301 Spring Street to a downtown industrial area. It’s so an indoor recreational facility can be built at that address.

