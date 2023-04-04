Severe storms again

Storms will roll through the area in the early morning hours
Storms will roll through the area in the early morning hours(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Another round of severe weather is possible early Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms will develop to the west of the region. It should roll through the area around 2 to 3 o’clock in the morning at exit 5 AM to 6 AM. Once the storms blow through the area, we will be in for a bit of a cool down. It is possible, we could see a couple of frosty mornings, Thursday and Friday.

After a couple of cool mornings we are in for a major warm up
After a couple of cool mornings we are in for a major warm up(Brian inman)

After that we are in for a decidedly warmer regime with a slow and steady warm-up to the Tri-States. We will be up in the 70s by Easter. And it is possible temps will be back up in the mid-80s by the time we get to Wednesday of next week. Spring is going to feel like Summer.

