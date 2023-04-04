‘Slow but steady’ voter turnout in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Voters across Illinois and Missouri are making their way to the polls for each state’s respective local election. In Illinois, the General Consolidated Election. In Missouri, the General Municipal Election.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp is reporting a “slow but steady” voter turnout.

Before Tuesday, Niekamp said voter turnout stood at 5%, which is attributed to early voting and mail-in ballots. He said roughly 3,000 Adams County voters have opted into the permanent mail-in vote option.

”I think people just hear about vote by mail all the time, but it’s just convenient for a lot of voters, especially maybe those who have troubles getting to and from the polls, so it’s just a convenience, also it’s another way every year they’re reminded there’s an election because a ballot will show up at their house,” Niekamp said.

For mail-in votes to count towards this election, they need to be postmarked by Tuesday or turned into the Adams County Clerk’s office or the drop box outside the Adams County Courthouse.

Election judge Jan Hummel at the Quincy Knights of Columbus Hall said voter turnout is steady, but not as much as she had hoped.

She said early morning and early afternoon voters have accounted for a good portion of their turnout.

“I would say it [voter turnout] is what we would’ve expected, but not what we’d hoped for,”” Hummel said.

Hummel said there have been no technical difficulties to speak of at the Knights of Columbus Hall, and Niekamp reports no difficulties throughout the county overall.

Jeanie Genenbacher, a voter at the Knights of Columbus Hall, said despite Tuesday’s election not having the attraction of a mid-term or presidential election, she believes it’s still important to head to the polls.

”I believe it’s my God-given duty to vote,” Genenbacher said. “My parents always voted, they never missed voting and I have never missed voting either.”

Polls in both Illinois and Missouri close at 7 p.m.

