Weather Alert: Limited Chance of Strong to Severe Storms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather setup this morning has a stationary front draped over the region. Those that are north of the front have cooler temperatures than those south of the front. Therefore, the northern tier has temperatures this morning in the mid 40s while places such as Pittsfield, Illinois, are close to 60°. Through the morning hours, this front will lift northward as a warm front and will move north of the Tri-States. As the warm front moves northward, it may spark off a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. These storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and thunder but should not be severe. While a storm or two may form on the Missouri side, most of these showers/thunderstorms look to impact mainly the Illinois side. They would be very scattered though, so not everyone on the Illinois side would get rain. After that bit of rain moves out, we will head into the afternoon with some sunshine. As the aforementioned warm front slides through the area, much warmer air and more moisture will arrive. This will lead to widespread daytime highs in the 80s with dew points in the 60s. It will definitely feel like summer today. The increase in the heat and moisture will cause instability (fuel for the storms) to increase. With a few other factors included in, we would have a *seemingly* perfect environment for intense severe weather for the late afternoon/evening timeframe. HOWEVER, the chance for strong to severe storms is still extremely conditional/limited. Meaning, not a guarantee.

