Brown County advocates, law enforcement raise awareness for child abuse and neglect

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - According to Child Protect, for every reported case of child abuse or neglect it is estimated two cases go unreported, but advocates in Brown County are working to change that in light of Child Abuse and Awareness Month.

On Tuesday morning, local law enforcement and advocates stood outside the Brown County Courthouse to honor the victims of child abuse.

“Somebody needs to be telling that this is happening, so we can take action to protect them, the public and get everyone the help that they need,” said Brown County state’s attorney Mike Hill.

Hill said putting up yard signs around town is one way they spread awareness.

“Awareness is the biggest thing,” Hill said. “It doesn’t do us any good for victims to not come forward.”

Hill said the main message is, “If you see something, say something.”

“I hope that we can get more reports,” Hill said. “So that we get less incidents.”

Candance Delaune with the local Department of Children and Family Services said if there is ever a doubt, to call the Child Abuse Hotline.

“They are trained to take the information,” Delaune said. “If it doesn’t meet the requirements then they would tell you. So there’s really no harm calling.”

Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver said raising awareness doesn’t just end after April. They and the local child advocate networks meet on a monthly basis.

“DCFS, the Child Advocacy Network, and The Brown County Sheriff’s Office all work together,” Oliver said.

Oliver said if you are unsure on how to start a report, any of the three agencies are able to take a case at any time.

“We work really well together to investigate these cases and make sure we’re really there for the children,” Oliver said.

If you are suspicious or want to report a case of child abuse or neglect, call the hotline at 1-800-252-2873.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of seven children experiences child abuse and neglect per year.

There are multiple signs of child abuse. Keep an eye out for:

Unexplained injuries, such as bruises

Extreme behaviors, such as excessive crying, truancy or running away

Poor hygiene and unsuitable clothing

Excessive fear of parent(s), caregiver(s) or going home

Depression or excessive crying

Poor peer relationships or inability to relate to children of the same age

Sudden change in behavior

Constant hunger, tiredness or lack of energy

Attention-seeking behaviors

Besides Advocacy Network for Children, there are other advocacy groups that spread awareness of child abuse and neglect.

