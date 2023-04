CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Voters in Clark County, Missouri, elected David L. Bunker as Mayor of Wayland in Tuesday night’s General Municipal Election.

Bunker beat out opponents Harley Hill and Connie Rae Handyside.

Bunker will replace Mayor Rick Jenkins who held the seat for four years and chose not to run for reelection.

