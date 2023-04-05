Community encouraged to lock cars after recent break-ins

QUINCY (WGEM) - The rise in car break-ins and thefts has made it to another neighborhood in Quincy.

When getting out of their cars, students, faculty and staff at Quincy University said they’re taking extra precautions after thieves stole one student’s car and broke into several others.

An invasion of privacy looms over the heads of some Quincy University students like freshman Mia Hinkamper.

“It’s such a safe campus, especially right in this area, so it’s sort of scary to think that they’re are unsafe people that are around here looking through our stuff searching for things,” Hinkamper said.

However for QU junior Finley Petty, an invasion of privacy was just one of her feelings after she said her car was stolen from Quincy University’s main parking lot in February.

“I was just in such shock,” Petty said. “Quincy University and the area around it is a very safe spot, so everybody was kind of confused on like why a car would be stolen or like who would have stolen it since this is a very safe spot.”

Sam Lathrop has been the Director of Safety & Security at QU for years and said despite the safe campus and community surrounding them, anything can happen especially when students leave their cars or rooms unlocked.

“You are kind of just asking for trouble when you leave your vehicle in that condition. It’s just up to the good will of the people that are walking on the street whether they decide to take it or not,” Lathrop said. “We are in a residential community. We have a lot of pedestrian traffic. People that aren’t students, staff or faculty walk in and amongst us on a regular basis, so it doesn’t happen a lot, but if you leave your vehicle or your space in a condition where it can be taken advantage of, well it could be.”

Lathrop said there are roughly 600 to 650 residential students and around 85-90% of them have cars, making QU’s parking lots an attractive target.

“I feel like it sometimes slips through, slips your mind, ‘oh like I don’t need to lock the car its okay, I’ll be right back’ or ‘did I lock my car?’ but now it’s more like ‘okay I have to make sure I lock the car just so that I know that no ones even going to make an attempt at trying to steal my car cause it’s a lot harder to break into the car and steal it than just opening a car door,” Hinkamper said.

Lathrop believes, much like Quincy police, that juveniles are checking for the easy targets like unlocked doors.

While he said he doesn’t know exactly how many break-ins there have been because not all students report them, Lathrop does continue to tell students how to prevent break-ins and thefts.

“If your vehicle is locked, that’s the first ring of barrier protection for the stuff that you have inside it. So ya know, our message to the students is lock your stuff. Lock your vehicle, lock your dorm rooms and you solve 99% of your theft problems,” Lathrop said.

Petty’s car was found shortly after in an alley not far from where it was stolen. She said one of its tires was flat and off the rim.

Lathrop said to take any valuables or keepsakes from your car, park in a lit area and double, even triple check your car to make sure it’s locked.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.