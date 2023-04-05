Fatal crash partially closes part of Highway 27 in Lee County

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Lee County law enforcement officials have confirmed a double-fatality crash has partially closed part of Highway 27.

The crash took place at the West Point turnoff (J40 or County Road 103).

Officials said northbound traffic is halted, but southbound traffic is still going.

WGEM News will update this story when more information becomes available.

