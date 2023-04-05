Freezing temps in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will be down close to the freezing mark for much of the region on Thursday morning. The cool temperatures stick around again for Friday morning. The freezing temps are on the heels of record-high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid-80s. Once we get through the next 48 hours temperatures begin to rebound and we are into a nice warm stretch. There’s a limited potential for some scattered showers on Monday but other than that the forecast over the next seven days stays dry. High temperatures by this time next week will be near 80 degrees a slow and steady warming trend continues through the middle part of next week. Normally this time of year our high temperature is right around the 60-degree mark. If you’re wondering our average last freeze is normally in late April. So don’t let the warm temperatures next week let your gardening or plantings get ahead of mother nature. If you want to drag your tender tropical plants outside this weekend and give them some fresh air and sunshine, you may end up having to drag them back in later this month.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.