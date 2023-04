HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County, Illinois, voters elected Bocephus Casey as Mayor of Hamilton in Tuesday night’s Consolidated Election.

Casey beat out incumbent David L. Bierbaum.

Bierbaum had been serving as mayor pro-tem since 2020 when Mayor Walter Sellens resigned and Bierbaum, who was 2nd Ward alderman, stepped in.

