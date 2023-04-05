Hannibal City Council discuss city manager report

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal City Council members discussed options for a City Manager report, with diverging opinions on how it could best be implemented during their Tuesday meeting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, former City Council members Alan Bowen and Jim Van Hoose expressed their support for a regular City Manager report.

Bowen said it would provide a clear timeline of past events such as grant proposals, and he mentioned that he had supported a City Manager report during his tenure.

Van Hoose said he found examples of reports from various communities, noting several were posted online in advance of the scheduled council meeting.

Council member Darrell McCoy agreed with Bowen and Van Hoose, but said it should not be part of the business portion of the meeting.

He and Mayor James Hark agreed that having a report posted online before the meeting would allow residents to ask questions and give council members time to research the details.

In other business:

City Council was asked to vote on a first reading of the bill pertaining to this ordinance proposal. The reading was not approved by a vote of 4-3.

Council approved Hannibal Police Department Lt. Alex Grote request to purchase new ballistic vests.

Council approved Lt. Jennifer Grote request new drone.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) Sales Manager Nicole McKee requested a resolution to enter into a contract with Osborn Barr Paramore, which will construct a new, mobile-friendly tourism website.

Council approved Stephanie Cooper’s request, representing the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club, to street closures and permission to reserve the Y Men’s Pavilion for the Pork Chop Dinner fundraisers Friday, May 12 and Friday, Sept. 8.

Council approved Anthony Viorel’s request for a caterer’s license with bar services at The Orchard for a class reunion on Saturday, April 22.

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian’s request for council’s approval for a Block Grant agreement between the city and the Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission was approved.

Council also approved another request by Dorian to sell a 2006 zero-turn John Deere mower to Arron Bramblett and the sale of the former site of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.

