Hannibal man with felony warrant arrested after vehicle pursuit, barricading himself in a home

Quinton Long
Quinton Long(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Wednesday the arrest of Quinton Long, 27, of Hannibal, who had a felony parole warrant for dangerous drugs out of Pike County, Missouri.

Police stated around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday they were alerted that an Adams County Deputy was pursuing Long, who was in a grey Dodge Dart, west on I-72.

Police reported that due to the recklessness of Long’s driving the pursuit was quickly terminated by officers.

According to police, the Dodge Dart was located in the area of Grace St. and Virginia. Officers knew Long frequented a home in the 1200 block of Broadway.

As officers approached the home they saw Long looking out of a window. They then surrounded the home as Long barricaded himself in the attic.

Police stated a Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene.

According to police, an SRT member saw Long in the attic who was armed with a taser and knife.

Police stated Long told officers he was going to charge them and force officers to shoot him.

Police reported the SRT then deployed pepper spray into the attic making Long “extremely uncomfortable” and he surrendered peacefully.

Long was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to decontaminate from the attic insulation and pepper spray.

He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damage in Table Grove, Illinois.
Tornadoes spotted in McDonough and Fulton counties in Illinois
Decision 2023
Election Day in Illinois and Missouri
On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of...
Pinckneyville parents charged with first degree murder in death of infant
Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
Siemer and Uzelac tied in Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman race
Hannibal Public School District to host job fair
Marion and Ralls County voters elect three members to the Hannibal School Board

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder