Hannibal man with felony warrant arrested after vehicle pursuit, barricading himself in a home

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Wednesday the arrest of Quinton Long, 27, of Hannibal, who had a felony parole warrant for dangerous drugs out of Pike County, Missouri.

Police stated around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday they were alerted that an Adams County Deputy was pursuing Long, who was in a grey Dodge Dart, west on I-72.

Police reported that due to the recklessness of Long’s driving the pursuit was quickly terminated by officers.

According to police, the Dodge Dart was located in the area of Grace St. and Virginia. Officers knew Long frequented a home in the 1200 block of Broadway.

As officers approached the home they saw Long looking out of a window. They then surrounded the home as Long barricaded himself in the attic.

Police stated a Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene.

According to police, an SRT member saw Long in the attic who was armed with a taser and knife.

Police stated Long told officers he was going to charge them and force officers to shoot him.

Police reported the SRT then deployed pepper spray into the attic making Long “extremely uncomfortable” and he surrendered peacefully.

Long was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to decontaminate from the attic insulation and pepper spray.

He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

