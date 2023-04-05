Hannibal Middle School locker room fire being investigated

By Anna Brandon
Apr. 5, 2023
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department was called around 7:41 a.m. Wednesday to the Hannibal Middle School in response to a fire alarm.

The report was of a paper towel dispenser that had been on fire but was put out with a fire extinguisher by staff. Students and staff had safely evacuated the building.

Firefighters reported the locker room area was filled with smoke when they arrived.

Firefighters removed the paper towel dispenser, cleared the smoke from the building, and reset the fire alarm.

The incident is under investigation by the Hannibal Police Department and the Juvenile Office.

