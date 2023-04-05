Hannibal recycling proposition approved

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal voters approved Hannibal’s recycling program proposition during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

The proposition continues a $1.90 fee per month on residents’ utility bills issued by the City of Hannibal Board of Public Works for another year.

Executive Director Justin Barnhart said the money helps with operational costs, equipment upgrades and building maintenance.

RELATED: Hannibal’s monthly recycling fee to appear on April ballot

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.