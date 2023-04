Hospital Report: April 5, 2023

Deaths:

Dr. Robert Hiram Miller, Jr., age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died on April 2 at Blessing Hospital.

Dwayne Stombaugh, age 87, of New London, Missouri, died on April 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in April.

Isabel Martin Allensworth (nee McIlwaine), age 79, of Quincy, died on April 3 at Blessing Hospital.

Raymond Robert (Bob) Kenison, age 90, of Hannibal died on April 1 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

Nancy Deming, age 61, of Quincy, died on April 3 in her home.

Ann Mikulcik, age 102, of Ilasco, Missouri died on April 4 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Carolyn S. Logsdon, age 80, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on April 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Zach and Courtney Schutte of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.