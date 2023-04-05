Local sheriff, driver react to MO distracted driving bill

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Missouri bill that would require hands free cell phone use for drivers of all ages is making it’s way through the state legislature.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said his deputies see distracted drivers out on the roads, especially younger drivers.

He said it’s important people pay attention on the road, especially with more traffic and trucks as distractions can lead to serious accidents.

“There’s been multiple fender benders, there’s also been some serious traffic crashes in which individuals, looking down at their phone texting, looks up, and smashes into the back of a semi,” Shinn said. “Over the past few years there’s been deaths that’s resulted in, the reasoning why is they were on their phone, texting and driving.”

He said he is concerned about enforcement, as it’s difficult for law enforcement to identify if someone is on their phone if they can’t see them actively using it. Even if they are looking in their lap, Shinn said that doesn’t always mean they are looking at their phone.

Palmyra resident Lydia Gard said she sees people on their phones on the road, and it can be a little stressful.

“I’d say it be a good idea. It’s not over the top and not too crazy, it’s just kind of in the middle of it,” Gard said.

The proposed penalty for a first offense include a $50 fine, and two points off your license. Those penalties can increase for further offenses.

Shinn said losing 12 points within a period of 12 months can cause you to lose your license.

