Marion and Ralls County voters elect three members to the Hannibal School Board

Hannibal Public School District to host job fair
Hannibal Public School District to host job fair(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Voters in Hannibal elected three members to the Hannibal School District No. 60 Board of Education during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

Of the five candidates who ran, elected members include: Blane Mundle, Jeff Evans and Stacey Graves.

Each member will serve a term of three years each.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonough County State's Attorney, Matt Kwacala, said he and independent prosecutors are...
Independent investigators looking into McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy involved fatal crash
wgem
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Decision 2023
Election Day in Illinois and Missouri
The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Tri-States either under a threat level 3 out...
Weather Alert: Limited Chance of Strong to Severe Storms
All modes of severe weather are possible
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY

Latest News

Jake Reed
Reed unseats Maples in Quincy’s Ward 6
(Source: MGN)
NEMO residents vote on forgoing future elections for uncontested races
Online auction raises $18,000 for Joel Oliver Memorial Pool splash pad
Online auction raises $18,000 for Joel Oliver Memorial Pool splash pad
James Whitfield / Shelly Arns / Latonya Brock / Curtis Sethaler
Quincy School Board incumbents retain positions; Sethaler joins