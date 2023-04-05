Marion and Ralls County voters elect three members to the Hannibal School Board

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Voters in Hannibal elected three members to the Hannibal School District No. 60 Board of Education during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

Of the five candidates who ran, elected members include: Blane Mundle, Jeff Evans and Stacey Graves.

Each member will serve a term of three years each.

