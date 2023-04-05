NEMO residents decide on adult use marijuana sales tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (WGEM) – In November, voters in Missouri approved the sale of adult use recreational marijuana from licensed facilities across the state.

With the approval came a state sales tax rate of 6% and the option for local governments to impose their own sales tax rate of up to 3% based on voter approval.

As a result, many residents across Missouri made the decision in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election whether or not to allow local governments to impose this new tax. In some cases residents voted on it twice as some cities and counties pushed for their own 3% sales tax.

This new tax would not apply to medical-use marijuana, which is taxed at 4% by the state.

Here’s how residents in Northeast Missouri voted on the issue:

Clark Co Question: Yes

Lewis Co Sales Tax: Results pending

Monroe City Question 1: Yes

Hannibal Prop 1: Yes

Scotland Co Question: Yes

Marion Co Sales Tax: Yes

Palmyra Prop 1: Yes

Ralls Co. Sales Tax: Yes

