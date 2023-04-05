NEMO residents vote on forgoing future elections for uncontested races

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (WGEM) – A common question many Missouri voters saw on their ballot during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election was whether or not their county should forgo future elections for races that are uncontested.

Meaning if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions that need to be filled in that office, the race would not appear on the ballot and the candidates would take office as if they had one the election.

Shelbyville Question (Forgo elections): Yes

Clarence Prop A (Forgo elections): Yes

City of Center Question 1 (Forgo annual elections): Yes

City of Perry Question (Forgo annual elections): No

Many counties have been proposing this question to voters following a 2018 change in Missouri law allowing them to skip elections for uncontested races.

