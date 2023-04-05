New mural aims to revive downtown

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Last week, city officials pulled the curtain on an all-new historical mural in the heart of downtown. It features Barry’s earliest founders, apples to honor an annual festival that draws in thousands, along with other elements.

The standout mural is turning heads, but there’s more to it then that. City officials said adding pizzazz to the area is one way to prepare for what they think the future is in store for Barry.

“Back in the day, stores would stay open late on Saturday nights because they had a lot of business,” said city administrator Jeff Hogge. “A lot of people walking, driving around town. This has gone away.”

When you walk around downtown Barry, it’s quiet, with maybe the occasional pedestrian or two running an errand. Every other building is now vacant.

“A lot of these tight buildings now are more in the service industry,” Hogge said. “You know, your insurances, we have a dentists office, we have a doctor’s office.”

Hogge said a ghost town isn’t in the cards for Barry. The small town is simply evolving into an entirely new model. Bringing first with it, one of the greatest needs, housing.

“Right now I think we have maybe one house on the market,” Hogge said.

Hogge said ever the city re-zoned downtown to allow for housing, new apartments are taking over long time vacancies on Main and Bainbridge Streets.

“One of our owners is hoping to get somebody into the old restaurant,” Hogge said. “So little by little that building is making a comeback.”

Hogge said the building of the city’s newspaper, The Paper which shut down in 2020, is also being renovated for housing upstairs.

“We’re definitely looking forward to working with the community,” said co-owner of Poppy’s Flower Patch Leanne Orrill.

The flower and gift shop opened last December and Orrill said business is booming.

“At first it started out with just the locals,” Orrill said. “But the more that we’re getting out and people are sharing our stuff on Facebook.”

Orrill said her brick-and-mortar keeps the small town aesthetic, but can do business in other communities with her flower delivery services which helps.

Hogge said Orrill’s business is proof that retail can continue to thrive in Barry with this new model.

“Besides having a physical presence, they also have an internet presence,” Hogge said. “Which I think is going to help them, too.”

Hogge said Bow Lake could also become a mix of residential and commercial space. Plans for the former golf course are still being fleshed out, however.

