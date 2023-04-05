Online auction raises $18,000 for Joel Oliver Memorial Pool splash pad

Splash pad
Splash pad(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s major progress underway for more recreational opportunities in Brown County.

Mount Sterling Park District President Chris Kassing said they just took a giant leap from an online auction fundraiser that took place in March to build a splash pad at Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

“This was the first time we’d ever done anything like this,” Kassing said. “It went over really well. Other towns have done something like this and it worked well for them. People like to do things online sitting at home and surfing on the web.”

Kassing said the auction nearly doubled their goal amount of $10,000, raking in $18,000.

“We have $23,000 through the fundraisers and $50,000 in tax money,” Kassing said. “And we need to hit a goal of $400,000 by August to reach our matching goal with the state funds.”

Kassing said they held their first fundraiser back in December adding on another $5,000.

The park district is planning another fundraiser for May but have not announced those details yet.

