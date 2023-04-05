Partnership offers GED tutoring options

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College and the Quincy Public Library are partnering to offer free GED tutoring.

The sessions take place from 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.

The general educational development program is an alternative to getting a high school diploma, typically aimed toward individuals who left high school early. However, it may also be beneficial for students who have other life responsibilities such as a full-time job or a family to raise.

JWCC GED Adult Education Instructor Cheryl Gerhardt explained that the tutoring program was created after seeing a need for more accessible tutoring options for all community members.

“It is hard because a lot of them are working with kids or they do have a job and they’re trying to work around that,” Gerhardt said. “But the ones that we see that achieve it, they have that pride in themselves and I think they think it’s worth it and we do, too.”

Tutoring is available for people ages 18 and up. People ages 16 or 17 are still eligible for the tutoring but must be able to provide proof they are not in high school.

JWCC does have several other free tutoring options available in person and online.

In-person classes are held in Quincy from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays through Thursdays or from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Quincy campus, 1301 S. 48th St.; from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Bella Ease, 707 Broadway; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoons at the Quincy Public Library, 526 Jersey.

There also are locations in Camp Point, Pittsfield and Mount Sterling.

Classes are free but interested students are required to attend an orientation session prior to beginning class. Orientation sessions are held weekly. To register, contact Lisbeth Lefler, Adult Education Transition Coordinator, at 217-641-4951.

