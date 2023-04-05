Quincy Police find 2 deceased males in different apartments

Bodies Found
Bodies Found(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Wednesday that two deceased males were discovered in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Spring Street Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said the first male was discovered after the property manager checked on the welfare of an individual at the request of a family member who had not heard from them in several days.

Tyler said while officers were on scene the property manager checked on another individual in a different apartment who had been ill and had also not been heard from in several days. That man was also found deceased.

Both men were in their 60s, according to Tyler.

Tyler said the preliminary investigation does not lead police to believe there was any foul play in the deaths.

Tyler said there will be an autopsy performed Friday.

The names of the men have not been released pending notification of family.

