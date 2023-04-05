Quincy School Board incumbents retain positions; Sethaler joins

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy voters choose to retain the three current Quincy Public School Board members in Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.

Along with the three incumbents: Shelly Arns, James Whitfield and Latonya Brock, voters elected Curtis H. Sethaler as the fourth member of the board.

Arns, Whitfield and Brock were being challenged by Jeremy Allen, Ashley Randolph and Tory Kaufmann who positioned themselves as a “freedom ticket.”

