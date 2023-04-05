QU’s Bailey leaving for head coaching job at GLVC rival Drury University

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University is in the market for a new women’s basketball coach.

Kaci Bailey, who just completed her second year at QU, was introduced as the new head coach at Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Drury University during a press conference Wednesday morning at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo.

“I want to thank Coach Bailey for her two years of service to our athletic department,” QU Athletic Director Josh Rabe said in a press release. “We knew that this was going to be a heavy lift to get back to the postseason, and we did it in two short years. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Rabe said an announcement about the future leadership of the QU women’s basketball program will be made at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Hall of Fame Room in the Health and Fitness Center at 20th and Oak.

“I want to thank Quincy University, President (Brian) McGee, Josh Rabe and the entire athletic department for the last two years,” Bailey said in the press release. “I am forever grateful for their belief in me and support as I led the QU women’s basketball program. This community is special and has embraced me like none other. Quincy will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you!”

Bailey, whose eighth-seeded team lost a heart-breaking 79-78 decision on a missed shot at the buzzer to top-seeded and second-ranked nationally Drury in the quarterfinals of the GLVC Tournament, replaces Amy Eagan.

Eagan, the former South Shelby and Truman State standout, recently accepted the head coaching job at NCAA Div. I Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

The Shelbina, Mo., native guided Drury to a combined record of 87-9 over three seasons. The Panthers won the GLVC all three years and appeared in the NCAA Div. II Tournament each season.

Since finishing 25-6 and earning a postseason berth during the 2015-16 season, the Hawks plunged into a deep valley going 27-103 overall and 14-80 in the GLVC during the next five seasons, finishing at the bottom of the standings the last four seasons.

Bailey took over as coach of a downtrodden QU program for the 2021-22 season and made strides in her first year going 9-20 and 5-15.

Then this year, the Hawks improved by four victories both overall and in the conference with 13-16 and 9-11 records and earned a berth in the GLVC postseason tournament for the first time in seven seasons. For her two seasons at the helm, Bailey was 22-36 overall and 14-26 in league play.

Besides improvement on the court, Bailey also brought about a change in culture and expectations within the program off the court.

Whoever takes over the QU program should have a good returning nucleus, provided the Hawks don’t lose players to the transfer portal.

Fifth-year senior guard Beth Matas Martin was named to the All-GLVC second team and led the team in scoring with 16 points per game, which was good for sixth in the league. The senior guard also totaled 108 assists for third most in the GLVC. Matas Martin was the third best 3-point shooter in the league making 40.5 percent of her 173 attempts.

Bailey, who joined the QU staff April 19, 2021, earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

She was an All-Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete and a member of SIUC’s conference championship team in 2007.

Bailey was an assistant coach at George Mason University from 2017 through 2020. During Bailey’s tenure at George Mason, the women’s basketball program set a single-season school record for victories with 24 and won a postseason game for the first time in program history.

Prior to joining George Mason, Bailey was the assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator at Wichita State University and the University of Central Arkansas. She also served in the same role at Henderson State University, where she had the additional role of interim head women’s basketball coach for six months.

