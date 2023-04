RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Ralls County residents elected two board members for the 911 Western District Board in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

Voters elected Mark A. Hodges and Andrea Lee Chipman.

They beat out Gerald R. Miner and Donald G. Martin.

They will serve a four-year term on the board.

