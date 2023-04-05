Reed unseats Maples in Quincy’s Ward 6

Jake Reed
Jake Reed(MGN/Reed)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) – Quincy residents elected Republican Jake Reed as Quincy’s 6th Ward alderperson in Tuesday night’s Consolidated Election.

Reed beat out the incumbent Democrat Patricia Maples.

“I ended up running for alderman because I wanted to get involved locally with politics, especially after my daughter was born, so I jumped in and met a good group of people, the Republican Party and everybody and they have guided me since then,” Reed said.

Reed said residents in his ward have expressed their concerns with the infrastructure they’d like to see addressed, like alleys, streets and sidewalks.

Reed will serve alongside Richie Reis in Ward 6.

