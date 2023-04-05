Residents in Hancock County approve EMS tax levy

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Voters in Hancock County approved a tax levy increase for the Hancock County Emergency Management Service in Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.

The tax will increase from 10 cents per $100 to 25 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation.

Currently, the county levies just under the 10-cent maximum, which draws in around $265,000 annually.

Health & Miscellaneous Committee Chairman Andrew Asbury said some of the biggest problems Hancock County EMS is facing is being able to replace old equipment and recruit new EMTs and paramedics.

With the county not raising enough revenue, it’s affecting their ability to attract employees, due to not being able to increase wages.

Hancock County EMS Director Aaron Feagain said “What we’re trying to do with this money is not just throw it back into salaries, but throw it back into the stabilization of the service as a whole,” Feagain said.

“We’re trying to plan for the future, and in order to see the future, we know that these trucks won’t make it three years,” Feagain added.

