Siemer and Uzelac tied for Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman

EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named Republican Tim Siemer as the winner based on incomplete results from Adams County election officials. Those results did not include early voting numbers which have now been added.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Republican Tim Siemer and Democrat Ben Uzelac are tied in Tuesday night’s Consolidated Election as Quincy’s 7th Ward alderperson.

Numbers first indicated that Tim Siemer had won, but early voting results had not been counted yet.

Siemer or Uzelac will serve alongside Jack Holtschlag in Quincy’s 7th Ward.

Calls to the Adams County Clerk regarding how a tie would be resolved were not immediately returned.

