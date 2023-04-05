Tornadoes spotted in McDonough and Fulton counties in Illinois

FULTON COUNTY Ill. (WGEM) - Storms blew through much of the Tri-States Tuesday afternoon while many people were heading to the polls for elections in Illinois and Missouri.

Hail was reported in many parts of the Tri-States and tornadoes were reported in McDonough and Fulton Counties in Illinois.

At 6:41 p.m. the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning for southeastern McDonough County until 7:15 p.m. which was followed by another Tornado Warning for northcentral Schuyler County until 7:30 p.m.

At 6:38 p.m. SkyWarn Certified Storm Spotter Jesse Risley reported a supercell with intermittent funnels south of Macomb, Illinois.

The supercell then continued north of Industry Illinois. Risley reported a tornado on the ground East of Industry in the Southeast corner of McDonough County after 6:50PM.

Supercell continues north of industry Illinois #ilwx pic.twitter.com/HSTFBDIhQz — Jesse Risley (@Jesse_Risley) April 4, 2023

At 7:20 p.m. Risley spotted a tornado west of Duncan Mills, Illinois.

The same storm continued into central Fulton County where he spotted another tornado starting to form south of Lewiston, Illinois.

At 7:30 p.m. he spotted 2 tornados just south of Lewiston, Illinois. This storm eventually went on to cause a Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado warning in Fulton County where a large tornado touched down, causing debris to be seen on the radar.

While moving from McDonough County into Fulton County, the tornado likely hit Table Grove, Illinois, causing property damage.

Some tornado damage from the earlier tornado that hit Table Grove, IL #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/y1nvZgQmgr — Jesse Risley (@Jesse_Risley) April 5, 2023

The National Weather Service will investigate to determine where and when the tornadoes touched down.

