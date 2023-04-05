Voters approve tax levy for Meredosia-Bluffs Rescue Squad

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -On Tuesday, voters in Scott County approved a special tax to help support the ambulance service provided by the Meredosia-Bluffs Rescue Squad.

The tax won’t exceed .40% of the value of all taxable property in the district.

The rescue squad said they already have a similar tax that helps pay for ambulances, equipment and insurance.

This new and separate tax will provide funding to pay wages to staff ambulances.

