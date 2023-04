QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Pike County in Illinois through 10 AM; Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois through 11 AM.

Several counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch. (maxuser | WGEM)

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 AM.

Wind gusts of 40 mph - 50 mph will be possible. (maxuser | WGEM)

