‘We’re pretty lucky’: Table Grove residents begin cleanup after tornado wipes through

TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WGEM) - Residents in Table Grove and rural McDonough County are continuing to clean up following a storm Tuesday night that produced at least one tornado.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout said he has no reports of injuries, despite property damage that occurred just east of Industry.

Grain bins and other large farm equipment took the most damage, though a few houses also were hit.

In Table Grove, many residents have been without power for more than 15 hours.

Several crews are on scene repairing power lines, and dozens of residents have been out, working overnight, trying to clean up what they can.

One resident, Mary Wherley, said she and her family went outside when it started to hail. Then, they heard tornado sirens go off.

”My grandson passed the kitchen window and it exploded,” Wherley said. “I was caught behind him, but I was kind of in a swirl from the wind. And it threw me under my table, and I grabbed the table to hold on. I lost my husband, I didn’t even know where he was at behind me, but he said he got down in front of the couch, and I mean it was bad.”

Wherley’s house is still standing, but most of the windows were blown out by the wind.

“Every window in our house was exploding, glass all over, we’ve got glass like mad all over the inside,” she said. “You can’t even hardly walk on the floors.”

Directly across the street, Teresa Hollenback’s house was lifted off its foundation. Her garage was also uprooted.

Hollenback and her family had just finished eating dinner when the storm hit.

“We slowly went to the basement and all the sudden the tornado sirens went off, we went further into the basement and it just hit, it was quick, it was loud,” Hollenback said.

Hollenback said Tuesday’s storm was the worst she’s ever experienced. Having lived nearly her whole life in Table Grove, she said this is the first storm of this magnitude to make its way through town.

“There’s stuff that’s not mine in the house, garage is uprooted, house is moved off the foundation, I mean it’s still standing, we’re pretty lucky,” Hollenback added.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) is reporting four injuries, with one person being in critical condition. About 300 homes are without power.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.