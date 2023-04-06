Aeronautics Committee meets, discusses completed and upcoming upgrades to Quincy Regional Airport

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re flying out of Quincy Regional Airport, you’ll notice a brand new welcome area.

The Quincy Aeronautics Committee met today to discuss progress at Quincy Regional Airport, including upgrades to the indoor waiting area.

The organization, See Quincy, paid for and helped set up the area.

Airport Director Chuck Miller said every year, the goal is to see about 10,000 passengers come through the airport.

He wants to make sure visitors receive a warm welcome when flying into the gem city.

“To draw people and to help meet the needs of our traveling public there’s a recharging station there, we were short of places for people to plug their phones and laptops into now we’ve got that because it’s a need we noticed, and the chairs there are quite comfortable which again, was a need,” Miller said.

Miller said the airport will get some needed upgrades on the outside this summer.

A new taxiway will be put in to access a hangar that’s being built. The airport’s long runway will be closed for 90 days while contractors do some touch ups, but the dates for that work haven’t been released yet.

