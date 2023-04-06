Construction planned for MacArthur Early Childhood Center in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - Plans are in the works to add more space to MacArthur Early Childhood Center.

Construction, which Superintendent Patrick Twomey is hopeful will start before next school year, will expand the south side of the building. It will add a new library, more workspace for teachers, additional restroom space, and a storm shelter.

“The goal would be to get bids in before the school year is out and it would be great if we could land on a contractor who could start even late summer, early fall, completion maybe next spring,” Twomey said.

Twomey said MacArthur is last on the list for the district’s school facilities master plan.

The plan was developed when Twomey first became superintendent roughly 10 years ago.

“When I came, one of the first things that we talked about was our school buildings are all overcrowded and they’ve been overcrowded for, at that time, 20 something years so we’re at the 30-year-plus mark now of the overcrowding,” Twomey said.

Over the last several years, the district’s master plan has added six new classrooms at Edison School, a new cafeteria and additional restroom space. At Lincoln School, a multipurpose room, reading center, and new cafeteria have been installed.

Twomey said the district has yet to receive bids for the MacArthur project, but it will cost between $750,000 and $1 million to complete. He plans on using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to pay for the majority of the project.

The last item on the master plan is to evaluate the current jr./sr. high school building one year after middle school students have been out of the building.

“It’s a very nice building, it’s a very strong building but over the years, particularly when they put the jr. high kids in there, they built a lot of temporary walls,” Twomey added.

Crews have been working on the new middle school building, which is directly south of the current jr./sr. high school, for more than one year.

Twomey plans on holding a grand opening ceremony sometime in August before school starts.

