Could this be our last frost?

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are going to have another cool morning for the region on Friday. Temperatures will drop down close to the freezing mark for the entire area. There will also be a light wind and a clear sky those two things coupled with the temperatures near the freezing mark will make the near-ground environment conducive for the development of frost. There is a Frost Advisory for part of the Tri-States Pike, Scott, Brown and Schuyler counties in Illinois are all under a Frost Advisory from 4 AM to 9 AM. If you have taken sensitive indoor plants to the outdoors they may be killed if left uncovered. Early-blooming perennial plants are usually not impacted by a light frost. So any flowering trees or flowering bulbs should not be in jeopardy Friday morning. Once we get through Friday, we are looking at a very strong warming trend for the region. Normally daytime high temperatures top out near 60. We will be above that mark every day this weekend and through next week. As a matter of fact, we may be as much as 20 degrees warmer than normal. Your Easter forecast looks like it will be dry and mostly sunny. There will be some high, thin cloudiness that will cause the sun to be a little muted at times. Now, things can change in the extended forecast I see no overnight, low temperatures down to or near the freezing mark, all the way through the end of April. I am going to take my tropical plants outside beginning Sunday.

