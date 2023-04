Deaths:

Randy Englebrecht, age 63, of Ft. Madison, formerly of Keokuk, died on April 1 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Lester I. “Butch” McKiernan, age 80, of Quincy died April 4 in Blessing Hospital.

Joseph W. Eisenbeiss, age 57, of Monticello, Missouri, died on April 4.

Births:

No births to report.

