Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local business owner is jumping at the opportunity to bring some more indoor fun to Quincy this fall.

An indoor trampoline park called Krazy Town will soon be coming to 301 Spring Street.

Construction is slated to begin in just a couple of weeks.

Property owner Kasey Schuster said he believes Quincy needs more places for kids to have safe fun.

“There’s a lot of kids that don’t have a safe place to play, fun place to play, that you know, isn’t getting them into trouble and especially in this neighborhood,” Schuster said. “This will be a spot where they can, you know, within walking distance, you know, ‘Hey, I can come out, come to the trampoline park and hang out.’”

Schuster said he’s building the new attraction from the ground up.

He said he’ll allow other local companies to place bids on completing smaller portions of the project.

He hopes to see construction completed by September or October 2023.

Schuster said a website and Facebook page announcing Krazy Town’s plans should be established by next week.

