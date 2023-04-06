Local ag. organizations hosting youth fishing clinic

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - Local agriculture organizations are gathering for a new educational opportunity.

The University of Illinois Extension, The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and John Wood Community College are hosting a youth fishing clinic on Earth Day.

Organizers said it’s an educational opportunity for 5-18 year-olds who are interested in learning outdoor skills.

“The event really gives us a chance to introduce kids to our 4-H projects,” said UIUC Natural Resources Educator Amy Lefringhouse. “Within 4-H there are different natural resources projects with sport fishing being one of them.”

Lefringhouse said each participant will be issued a fishing pole and tackle box.

“Police officers are going to pull their wildlife education trailer over,” Lefringhouse said. “So kids will be able to tour through that, to see different furs and wildlife artifacts. We’ll have a fishing station where they will be able to learn about and touch the fish.”

Lefringhouse said registration is free to 4-H members.

Non-members who attend will get membership included in their admission price.

The clinic is Saturday, April 22 at JWCC Agricultural Education Center at 37803 IL-104, Baylis, IL 62314.

Registration closes on April 14. You can register here.

